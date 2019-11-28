Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief General Hossein Salami said in a November 25 speech at a rally that aired on IRINN TV (Iran) that the recent demonstrations in Iran have been an attempt on the part of Iran’s enemies, namely America, Israel, England, and Saudi Arabia, to defeat the Iranian people, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He claimed the increase in fuel prices was only an excuse for the demonstrations and that Iran is monitoring the actions of its enemies and of U.S. President Donald Trump. General Salami warned that America would not be able to help Israel before it is annihilated, that Iran always settles the score with everybody, that Iran will annihilate its enemies if they cross its red lines, and that anybody who transgresses against the Iranian people will be severely punished in a way that will serve as a lesson to the whole world.

He added: “There is a limit to our patience… If this accumulated energy is released, no enemy, anywhere in the world, will be safe.” The crowd chanted: “Allah Akbar! Khamenei is the Leader! Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent! Death to America! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and infidels! Death to Israel!”