German army apologizes for photo of Nazi uniform

German army apologizes after posting a picture of a Nazi uniform on its Instagram story with the word "retro".

The German army apologized on Wednesday on its official social media channels after it posted a picture of a Nazi uniform on its Instagram story with the word "retro" on top of it, Deutsche Welle reported.

In recent years, the Bundeswehr has been trying to combat dwindling recruitment with far-reaching marketing campaigns hoping to convince German youth with promises of adventure and good career opportunities. To that end, they posted pictures of old uniforms in an Instagram story with the caption "fashion is also one aspect. Even today, elements of military style are part of haute couture."

However, the photo depicted the uniform of a major in Adolf Hitler's Wehrmacht, complete with iron cross and Parteiadler, the pin of an eagle atop a Swastika that was the official insignia of the Nazi party.

After outraged Instagram users and German media picked up on the offensive post, the Bundeswehr deleted the image and posted an apology.

"Dear community, we apologize! We posted a photo of a Wehrmacht uniform used for a movie. The uniform is in an exhibit in our Military History Museum in Dresden ... the intention was to show a photo story of a centuries-long influence of uniforms on fashion," its aid, according to Deutsche Welle.

"Extremism of any kind is a no-go in the Bundeswehr. We are now investigating what went wrong and how we can prevent it in the future," the military stressed.