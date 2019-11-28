Is Netanyahu deliberately avoiding primaries?

Officials in the Likud say that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is trying to establish facts on the ground and, by doing that, is risking the possibility that another candidate in Likud may try his hand and obtain the necessary 61 signatures of MKs to form a government.

Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday that if there is another candidate from the Likud, he may very well receive the confidence of the voters in the Likud primaries.

According to the report, there are those in the party who are considering promoting a move to bypass Netanyahu and thus avoid the need for a third election. This is due to the fact that Knesset members in both Likud and Blue and White fear that they may lose their Knesset seats in a third election.

Some Likud members have accused the Prime Minister of deliberately trying to avoid primaries and as such is failing to set a date for the primaries. They are warning that such a move could end up being Netanyahu’s downfall.