What are the main differences and similarities between Yaakov and Esav and how does this apply to each and every one of us?

The Hunter Seeks to Exploit the World

Rabbi Richman is joined in the studio once again by Samara. The two engage in a lively discussion regarding the spiritual challenges of the times we are living in, as exemplified by the message of this month of Kislev: Shine your light in a dark world.

Our hosts also delve deeply into this week's Torah portion of Toldot, and focus on the main differences between, and similarities of, Yaakov and Esav, and how this applies to each and every one of us.