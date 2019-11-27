Woman suffocates on piece of bread

A 70-year-old woman from the Geula neighborhood of Jerusalem suffocated on Wednesday evening from a piece of bread.

The woman was found unconscious in a stairwell in a residential building in the capital. Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah teams removed the pieces of bread from her throat and performed CPR operations at the conclusion of which they pronounced her dead.

MDA paramedic Anshil Pfeffer said, "When we arrived at the building we saw a 70-year-old woman lying unconscious at the bottom of the staircase with no pulse and not breathing. We performed advanced resuscitation operations at the scene during which, using special medical equipment, we removed chunks of food from her throat. Unfortunately after prolonged resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead."

Avi Revach, a United Hatzalah paramedic, said, "We performed CPR during which a piece of bread that caused her to suffocate and lose consciousness was removed from her throat. Unfortunately, at the end of the CPR, her death was pronounced at the scene."