Florida pastor claims impeachment a 'Jew plot'

The effort to impeach President Donald Trump is a “Jew coup,” a Florida pastor known for his anti-Semitic conspiracy theories said.

Rick Wiles also said during a broadcast Friday on his TruNews YouTube channel that the Jews also will “kill millions of Christians.” His fundamentalist Christian platform regularly releases anti-Semitic, Islamophobic and homophobic videos.

Representatives of TruNews have attended White House news conferences and have been called on to ask Trump questions.

YouTube banned the channel following the Friday rant.

“That’s the way the Jews work, they are deceivers, they plot, they lie, they do whatever they have to do to accomplish their political agenda,” Wiles said on what he calls the “Godcast.”

“This is a coup led by Jews to overthrow the constitutionally elected president of the United States and it’s beyond removing Donald Trump, it’s removing you and me. That’s what’s at the heart of it. … I am going to tell you, Church of Jesus Christ, you’re next. Get it through your head! They’re coming for you. There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”