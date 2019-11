The Kan 11 News journalist who was attacked yesterday at the Likud demonstration, "It was horrible"

Yoav Krakovski, a Kan 11 News reporter, and his film crew were attacked last night (Tuesday) at a demonstration supporting the Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"There was a very bad atmosphere, we were spat on and kicked. 'Lefties, die' was shouted at us, my headset was torn and there were terrible things said about the press and that we 'hate Netanyahu.' My main concern is that, today, we can no longer do our jobs," Krakovski said in an interview with 103FM radio.