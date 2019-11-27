Netanyahu thanks supporters

PM issues statement of thanks following rally for him in Tel Aviv, calls on supporters to behave in accordance with the law.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu thanked the thousands of people who attended the rally held in support of him in Tel Aviv last night.

"Thank you so much to the masses of Israeli citizens. Thank you for your tremendous support. You moved me. In particular, I would like to thank the masses who came to Tel Aviv from all parts of the country to demonstrate for justice, truth and democracy," Netanyahu said in a video Wednesday.

He asked his supporters to stand by him and to act in accordance with the law following an attack on a news team from Kan 11 by demonstrators.

"Media outlets will always single out individual cases out of the thousands who were there to delegitimize you while ignoring far more serious cases which occur at leftist protests. I have one request: It's important to act responsibly, within the law, without bias and without violence. We respect the law and we respect the courts - I'm sure justice will be done," Netanyahu said.

He said that the calls by protesters for an investigation of the investigators were justified. "Very difficult questions have arisen in the conduct of my investigations and of others, questions that raise suspicion for criminal actions that have no place in any democratic state. These questions must be clarified in full, and what needs to be fixed will be fixed. This is the essence of democracy. Because in democracy no one is above the law. One is not immune to criticism, scrutiny and investigation."