Israel's political situation has no bearing on Na'ama

The Russian Ambassador to Israel responds to reports that Putin is waiting for a government to be formed to discuss Na'ama Issahar

Anatoly Viktorov, the Russian Ambassador to Israel, answered questions about Na'ama Issachar, who currently resides in is currently being held in a Russian prison.

"I would like to point out, that the trial in court is still ongoing, as her attorneys have requested an appeal. We will see what will happen," Viktorov said in an interview with i24News.

When asked about reports that President Putin is waiting until a government is formed to act in the case, Viktorov answered, " I see no connection between the two."

"I understand the feelings of Na'ama and her family, this is a bad situation for them. I cannot respond to a court decision. There has been speculation in the press in Israel, and in Russia, that the decision was incorrect. I don't know the details."

The Ambassador was asked why Russia denounced the Israeli air strikes on Syria, "the attacks are against international law, Iranian forces in Syria are legal."