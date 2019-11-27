Elderly man killed in Jerusalem fire

Firefighting crews, paramedics fight to save life of man found unresponsive in residential building fire, forced to declare him dead.

An elderly man, aged 70, was killed Wednesday evening in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Jerusalem.

The man was critically injured when he was found by fire and rescue forces. Magen David Paramedics provided emergency first aid and performed resuscitation efforts, but were forced to declare him dead at the scene.

Paramedic Yaron Natan said: "When we arrived on the scene, we saw a fire in a residential building, with smoke coming out of the apartment through the windows and under the door that was locked. After the fire fighters broke through the door, a 70-year-old man was found lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We immediately started performing CPR, but later we had to determine his death."

Five fire crews worked to control the flames and prevent the spread of fire.