Welcome back, 'Hamsa' the shark

Each winter, tens of Dusky Sharks arrive to the Hadera coast, marine biologists from the University of Haifa follow their progress

For the fifth year, marine biologists from the school of Ocean Studies at the University of Haifa study the Dusky Sharks that arrive each year.

"The first shark we tracked this year was a 2.5 meter long shark who we named Hamsa, we named her Hamsa (Arabic for five), since this is the fifth year we have tracked them, as part of our study of marine predators in the Mediterranean. We have observed the return of sharks to the Hadera coast and this year we will deepen our study with the help of technological means," explained Dr. Aviad the head of the predator department.

The appearance of sharks in the warmer waters during the winter, around Hadera, Ashdod and Ashkelon is unique to Israel. The first sharks to arrive each year are Duksy Sharks, later in the season endangered Sandbar Sharks will arrive.