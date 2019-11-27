Poll: Support for impeaching Trump on the rise

Just 40% of Americans opposed impeachment of President Trump, new poll shows, following series of House impeachment hearings.

Americans back impeaching President Donald Trump, a new poll shows, by a wider margin now than before the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry hearings began.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday, 47% of Americans support impeaching Trump, compared to just 40% who oppose impeachment.

That seven-point margin in favor of impeachment marks an increase over the course of November.

On November 13th, just before the House launched its impeachment inquiry hearings, impeachment supporters led opponents by just three points. After the first week of hearings, that margin increased from three to four points, rising to five points when the second week of hearings began.

The poll was conducted online, and collected responses from 1,118 adults, including 528 Democrats, 394 Republicans, and 111 independents.

Not all polls showed an increase in support for impeachment, however.

A new Quinnipiac poll conducted from November 21st to the 25th showed support for impeaching Trump falling sharply, from 48% to 45%, while opposition to impeachment rose from 46% to 48%. Net support for impeachment fell from two points in late October to minus three points this week.

A CNN poll released this week found net support for impeachment falling by two points during November, from plus seven, with 51% supporting and 44% opposing impeachment, to plus five, with 50% supporting impeachment and 45% opposing.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls showed net support for impeachment increasing over the weekend, before declining slightly this week, fall from a net support of 3.2 points to 2.5 points from Sunday to Wednesday.

House Democrats have suggested that a July 25th phone call between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart - in which the two discussed Trump’s request that Ukrainian authorities investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over allegations of influence peddling – could constitute an impeachable offense, linking the request to investigate the Bidens with Trump’s temporarily freezing aid to the Ukraine.