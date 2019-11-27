Report: Trump charges Jared Kushner with building border wall

President Trump reportedly puts son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner in charge of trademark campaign promise of building border wall.

President Donald Trump has tasked his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner with managing construction work on the southern border wall, according to a Washington Post report Monday.

Trump administration officials, as well as former administration officials, told the Post that the president has charged Kushner with overseeing implementation of Trump’s trademark campaign promise.

Kushner is reportedly holding biweekly meetings to track the project’s progress and assess the use of funds allocated for the wall’s construction.

According to the report, Kushner is hoping to complete at least 450 miles of the wall by the 2020 election. Thus far, the Trump administration has completed just 83 miles of the wall, much of it replacing existing barriers or adding secondary walls to existing barriers. Prior to Trump's election in 2016, the US had 654 miles of barriers along its roughly 2,000-mile southern border.

Some officials vented frustrations about working with Kushner on the wall, pushing back against what they deemed his excessively high expectations regarding the timeline for the wall’s completion.

“So he took a much more hands-on role in figuring out, mile by mile, how to get more wall up,” one source told the Washington Post.

“It didn’t help put wall up faster and cheaper. His interventions actually just created more inefficiency in the process.”

The Trump administration declined to comment on the report.