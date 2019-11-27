Rain to continue until weekend

Temperatures to drop as rain falls in northern Israel.

The chilly weather and rain, which began Tuesday, is expected to continue until the weekend.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will drop significantly. There may be local rainfall, especially in northern Israel.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and local rains may fall in northern Israel.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will drop slightly, becoming seasonal average. There may be light local rains, especially in northern Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or clear, with no significant change in temperatures.