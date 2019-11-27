Zionist watchdog launches new campaign for judicial reform

Following indictment against Netanyahu, Im Tirtzu Zionist activist group launches campaign pushing for comprehensive judicial reform.

The Zionist watchdog organization Im Tirtzu launched a new public campaign this week calling to reform what it dubbed the "unchecked and overreaching" judicial system in Israel.

The campaign, "Saving Israeli Democracy – Restoring Trust in the Justice System," comes in light of the illegal leaks, witness coercion, and other reported issues with the investigations of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

According to Im Tirtzu, the recent controversy surrounding the Netanyahu investigations is merely a heightened manifestation of the dangers posed by Israel's unchecked judicial and investigatory branch.

The group is therefore calling for major judicial reforms, including establishing an independent audit mechanism for the State Attorney Office, changing the judge selection method, legislating a Basic Law enshrining the separation of powers between the branches, and establishing an inquiry committee into the Netanyahu investigations.

The campaign will include extensive activities on social media and on the ground, including protests outside the homes of senior bureaucrats in the justice system, and will aim to gather tens of thousands of signatures calling for judicial reforms.

According to Im Tirtzu, within the first few hours of publicizing the petition, thousands have already signed.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg said that the state of affairs of Israel's justice system is unparalleled in the Western world.

"Israel is under the thumb of a judicial oligarchy, which stands in contravention to the basic values of democracy," said Peleg.

"All of the important decisions over the past 20 years were not decided upon by elected officials, rather by a group of judges and legal advisers whose worldview represents a small minority of the public."

Peleg added: "We call on the nation to join us in standing up for democracy and for the future of Israel."