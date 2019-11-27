Dichter: Blue and White's demand is 'arrogant'

Deputy Defense Minister MK Avi Dichter (Likud) on Tuesday blasted the leadership of the Blue and White party for refusing to sit in a government headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"The demand of Blue and White to replace Prime Minister Netanyahu in exchange for a unity government is an arrogant and unstatesmanlike demand," Dichter argued.

"The Likud is a democratic party in which the chairman is elected by its members only. It is sad to see that the only flag that the leaders of Blue and White are raising is the Netanyahu replacement flag. That's not how a country is built," he continued.

Dichter also commented on the left’s attacks on the rally in support of Netanyahu which was held Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv.

"A public that warns about the deficiencies in the functioning of law enforcement officials should be more seriously listened to,” said Dichter.

"Examining deficiencies and correcting them is the lifeblood of any system. Personal attacks against them, by elected officials, have no place and no justification," he added.