Student group at Toronto university tweets about attacking Jews

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) on Tuesday condemned a pro-Palestinian Arab group at Toronto’s York University that recently promoted violence towards Jewish people.

The group, York's Students Against Israeli Apartheid (SAIA), tweeted over the weekend a video featuring a group of people waving the Palestinian flag while chanting the following words in Arabic:

O Palestine, we are with you till death

With a rock and a knife

Raise the flag of Palestine

With a stone and a knife raise the flag of Palestine

Palestine is free, free

Zionist, get out [of Palestine]

“It is beyond horrific, beyond unacceptable, that a student club at York University is promoting violence towards Israelis,” said FSWC President and CEO Avi Benlolo in a statement on Tuesday.

“We demand nothing less than immediate action by the university administration to shut this club down and expel those responsible for advocating violence and extreme hatred against Jewish people.”

FSWC’s statement noted that SAIA was also the main organizer of last week’s anti-Semitic protest that turned violent in its efforts to shut down a campus event organized by Jewish students and featuring IDF reservists.

Footage from the protest showed the protesters chanting “Viva, Viva Intifada” and “Free, Free Palestine.”

At one point, police were forced to intervene to prevent physical violence and injury.

The IDF reservists who took part in the event spoke to students about Israel and their experiences in the army. The reservists' visit to the university sparked a “no killers on campus” campaign organized by anti-Israel student groups.

The violent protest was condemned by several Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Roman Baber, Member of Provincial Parliament for York Centre.

FSWC said it asking Toronto Police for a full investigation and has reached out to York University President Rhonda Lenton.