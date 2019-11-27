Regev: The rule of law is not above the law

Thousands of right-wing activists and Likud supporters attended Tuesday night’s rally in support of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu outside the Tel Aviv Museum.

Sources close to the organizers of the rally reported that about 15,000 protesters took part in the demonstration. Police refrained from providing estimates on the number of protesters.

Among the speakers at the rally were MK Miki Zohar and Culture Minister Miri Regev, who spoke on stage despite having earlier announced that she would not attend the demonstration.

"Every right-wing demonstration is called incitement, every incitement on the left is called a demonstration," Regev said in her speech in which she attacked the media.

"We, too, are protesting, we also want to sound a just protest, a democratic protest. The rule of law is not above the law, there is not one law for one person and another law for another person," Regev added.

At the same time, she also said, "The anger, the sense of harm, must not result in harm to the rule of law. There are some signs here that need to be taken down. Any sign that has incitement - take it down, because we in the Likud keep the law and want the law to guard us.”

"The lifeblood of democracy is balance and brakes. Someone here pressed the gas pedal too hard and needs to be stopped. We have one country and we all have a duty to maintain and fortify democracy," continued Regev.

MK Zohar said in his speech at the rally, "Leftists invented the whole conspiracy theory. The enforcement systems have fallen victim to the plot of the left and the media. The PM received a distorted investigation, a dirty investigation, a false investigation. Shall we keep quiet?"