Problems in the conversion process - what should you do?

There are many non-Jews seeking to convert to Judaism, but they have difficulties with the conversion process.

A light to the nations - August 11st 2015

This week Ira and Rod,are joined by guest Rabbi Chaim Coffman.

Rabbi Coffman is a rabbi based in Israel who teaches online conversion classes, preparing people to go before the Beit Din. However, of late, Rabbi Coffman has also begun classes for Noahides.

With the growing number of people who are leaving Christianity and seeking to convert to Judaism, there are roadblocks like financial issues, and proximity to a Jewish community that make this impossible. Rabbi Coffman discusses this phenomenon, and how he deals with many of the controversial questions in dealing with the emerging community of people.