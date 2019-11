What is the legal and political quagmire preventing the formation of a government and could lead to a third election in under a year?

Gil Hoffman and Jerusalem Post legal correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob explain the legal and political quagmire that is preventing the formation of a government and could lead to a third election in under a year.

Bob explains Netanyahu’s cases and why the prime minister was charged with bribery. Gil goes through the possible options for avoiding a third election.