Thousands of people turned out Tuesday evening for a rally in support of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following the Attorney General's decision to indict the prime minister for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.
Live: Rally to support Netanyahu
Thousands turn out in Tel Aviv in support of PM Netanyahu following indictments against him.
pro-Netanyahu rally
Kobi Richter/TPS
