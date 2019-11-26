Live: Rally to support Netanyahu

Thousands turn out in Tel Aviv in support of PM Netanyahu following indictments against him.

Thousands of people turned out Tuesday evening for a rally in support of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following the Attorney General's decision to indict the prime minister for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.



