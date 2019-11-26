Mandelblit: Prosecutor's Office not in conflict with Netanyahu

A-G: Unacceptable that state attorneys forced to go around with security guards because of Netanyahu investigations.

Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit, State Attorney Shai Nitzan, and other members of the Senior Prosecutor's Office attended a conference at the State Prosecutor's Office in Eilat Monday.

During the conference, Mandelblit addressed the attacks on senior prosecutors including Shai Nitzan and Liat Ben Ari in light of the indictments against Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"The fact that Shi Nitzan and Liat Ben Ari are being forced to hang out with security guards just because of their role - is unacceptable," Mandelblit stated, "the State Attorney's Office is the State of Israel's defensive wall."

"The State Attorney's Office is not in conflict with the prime minister or the ministers of the State. We are a body of the State, acting on its behalf and representing it," the attorney general added.

He said, "Unfortunately, the responsible approach we take does not always characterize other factors."