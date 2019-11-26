Rabbi Druckman: I have full confidence in the court

Leading religious Zionist rabbi says PM innocent until proven guilty, so no reason he cannot continue to serve.

Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the leaders of the religious Zionist rabbis, explained in an interview with journalist Amnon Levy why he published a video supporting the rally for Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

"We don't have to make a field trial. I have full confidence in the court, but as long as there is no court conviction - he has the right to be considered innocent," said the rabbi.

"By law, he can continue to serve. Some people are taking advantage of the situation and already demanding he resign, and there is no room for it."