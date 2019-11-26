Regev: 'Sa'ar's trying to oust Netanyahu'

Minister Miri Regev continues attacking Gideon Sa'ar: 'When he says "I demand he resign", this is ousting a leader; Likudniks don't like it'

Culture Minister Miri Regev continues to attack MK Gideon Sa'ar, who has been urging to hold internal elections as soon as possible for Likud leadership.

In a Knesset Channel interview today, Regev attacked Sa'ar, saying: "You didn't bring 32 seats, that was Netanyahu. When they announce elections, there will be Likud primaries and the only one who will face Netanyahu is Sa'ar and he'll lose."

Regev added, "We're not the Labor Party, we don't depose leaders. When he says 'I demand he resign,' it's deposing a leader. The Likudniks don't like it. It's in the Likud's DNA that we're loyal to our leader."

Regev later addressed the Netanyahu support rally this evening in Tel Aviv and rejected reports that the Prime Minister's Office asked the ministers and Knesset Members not to arrive because of the low response: "Netanyahu's office hasn't approached us. Those who contacted us are a lot of activists and citizens, artists."

She concluded by saying that although she will not attend the demonstration, she supports the theme of the demonstration: "Investigate the investigators".

She also attacked Blue and White heads, saying: "Blue and White are acting against the law and before they come and blame Netanyahu let them look at Gantz with the 50 million, and Gabi Ashkenazi with the oil, and the Chief of Staff's relations with Yediot Ahronot. Let them look at themselves before they look at us."