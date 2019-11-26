Choking claims two-year-old Aryeh's life

Aryeh Bogrov named 2-year-old who choked to death in Haifa nursery: 'We brought him there in the morning and now he's gone.'

Aryeh Bogrov has been named as the two-year-old toddler who strangled to death in a Haifa nursery yesterday after a curtain became wrapped around his neck.

Rambam Hospital doctors were forced to determine the baby's death after prolonged CPR efforts.

"We brought him there in the morning and now he's gone," his father Sergei told Walla. "Whenever we went out in the neighborhood, he'd say Shalom to everyone."

The Labor and Social Affairs Ministry closed the nursery that operated in the Carmel French neighborhood of Haifa. The nursery will not return to activity until the police investigation is over.

Following the disaster, four of the nursery workers, including the principal, were sent for a five-day house arrest. Another employee received a distancing order from the nursery and contact with her was forbidden.

The toddler lost consciousness after he apparently choked by a drape wrapped around his neck. A MDA team called to the scene provided medical treatment and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in critical condition. His death was determined after prolonged CPR efforts.