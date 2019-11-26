Could new Netanyahu-Gantz deal prevent third elections?

Under new proposal for power-sharing deal, Netanyahu would continue to serve as PM for 6 months, before being replaced by Gantz.

With just over two weeks left for the Knesset to elect a new prime minister or go to new elections for the third time in less than a year, lawmakers are weighing a new plan aimed at bringing together the Likud and Blue and White for a national unity government, Channel 12 reported Tuesday afternoon.

Under the proposed plan, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would continue to serve as premier for another five to six months, before being replaced by Blue and White chief Benny Gantz.

Gantz would then serve as premier for two years, before rotating out and allowing Netanyahu to serve out the remainder of the term.

According to the Channel 12 report, the proposal was discussed in a closed-door meeting in the Knesset Monday evening, though it is unclear if it has garnered any support in the Blue and White party.