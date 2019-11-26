Likud bill would clear way for new elections - in just 45 days

MK Zohar proposes holding elections within 45 days, Elections Committee says it's not possible.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) on Tuesday submitted a bill to cut the lead-up to elections in half, reducing it from 90 days from the Knesset's dispersal to just 45.

In addition, Zohar submitted a bill to end the paid vacation day Israelis are entitled to on election day.

In a tweet, Zohar wrote: "I submitted two important bills this morning, which will save the public important time and billions of shekels. 1) To hold elections within 45 days instead of within 90. 2) To cancel the paid vacation day on election day. This is an appropriate and fair proposal, and I hope that G-d willing it will be supported by the majority of the Knesset."

The Central Elections Committee responded by saying that it is impossible to cut the elections lead-up and hold elections in less than 90 days.

After Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz each failed to form a government, the Knesset was given 21 days for any member to collect 60 signatures of MKs who would be willing to join a coalition under his or her leadership.

Of those 21 days, just 15 are left: If no one succeeds in forming a coalition within two weeks, Israel will be forced to hold third elections on March 3, 2020. If Zohar's bill passes, Israel would hold elections in January 2020.