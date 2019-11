Artillery fire from Egypt hits southern Israeli town Building in southern Israeli hit by artillery shell fired from Egypt in apparent stray-fire incident. No injuries reported. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Eshkol Regional Council Artillery shell which struck building in Eshkol region An artillery shell fired from Egyptian territory struck a building in southern Israel Tuesday morning. The shell struck a community center in the Eshkol region, causing damage but no injuries, local authorities reported. Israeli security personnel have been deployed to the scene and are investigating the incident.





