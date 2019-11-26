Liberman: 'Netanyahu is forming a coalition with Hamas'

"We saw it in the last round of fighting. Netanyahu prefers to buy quiet from Hamas and he pays protection money to terror organization. Hamas continues building its power base undisturbed. It manufactures two rockets a day, which can reach until Hadera. So in another three years, Hamas will turn into Hezbollah."

"There is a continuous erosion of Israel's deterrence, and this weakness is apparent on the outside as well. They've learned that they can translate ongoing conflict with Israel, like we've seen in Gaza for over a year, into a financial dividend. When you reward acts of violence with money and other concessions, it comes with a price."

Likud responded: "It's hard to take criticism from Liberman, who seriously considered joining a minority government which relied on Hamas supporters."