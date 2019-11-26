Study: More young haredim are opening businesses

Young haredim are twice as likely as their non-haredi counterparts to own their own businesses, study shows.

More and more haredim under age 35 are becoming business owners, a new study from the Economy Ministry's Agency for Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises showed.

The study, published in Calcalist showed that 8% of young haredim own their own businesses - twice as many as their Jewish non-haredi counterparts of the same age (4%).

Among haredim aged 35-54, the number of business owners is similar to that of non-haredim, standing at 9-10%. For ages 55 and above, 12% of non-haredi Jews own their own businesses, compared to just 10% of haredi Jews.

According to the study, the increase in the number of haredim opening businesses is due to the gap in academics and the estimation on the part of younger haredim that they will be able to support their families better if they are independent.

Another reason that haredi men prefer to own businesses is the flexibility it provides, which allows them to continue learning in yeshiva while they work. Other contributing factors include the relatively young age at which haredim tend to marry and the fact that most haredim do not serve in the IDF.

Director of the Agency for Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises Ran Kaviti said that "for many populations the inclination towards entrepreneurship is more natural than working as an employee, since it bridges gaps in academic knowledge, often allows work from home, and may offer a higher earning potential."