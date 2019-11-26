Sa'ar: 'If I were Netanyahu, I would resign'

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to resign his position in light of the political deadlock and his impending indictments.

"Netanyahu needs to take responsibility, not because of the indictment but because of the situation the country is in, in which no one has the ability to form a government," Sa'ar said. "In his place, I would take responsibility and resign, and allow the [Likud] movement to hold a democratic process."

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Sa'ar responded to Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev's (Likud) attacks on him, in which she claimed that Sa'ar "stabbed a knife in the back" of the Prime Minister.

"That is inappropriate terminology, but I'm not upset," he said. "I still remember the days when she would flatter me and slammed the Prime Minister and said she would support me if I ran against him. No one has gotten a slap for flattery yet."

Earlier this week, Regev said, "I think Gideon is making a big mistake, he's firing into the tank. I hope he will strengthen the Likud, not divide it - and not act at this time to put a knife in Netanyahu's back."

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) told Regev, "We are a democratic movement. People are trying to de-legitimize a natural process which is the lifebreath of our movement. You can oppose primaries, but I don't accept personal attacks and claims of disloyalty. Primaries now may save us from holding new elections."