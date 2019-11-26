Haifa daycare where toddler died is shut down

Daycare where toddler strangled to death closed until completion of investigation.

The Labor and Welfare Ministry on Monday shut down a Haifa daycare where a two-year-old was strangled to death earlier this week.

The daycare manager has been detained for questioning.

The Ministry's Daycare Department said it is working with Israel Police to investigate the incident, and the daycare will not resume functioning until the investigation is completed.

On Sunday, a toddler was found unconscious and with no pulse, with a curtain or rope around his neck. Magen David Adom (MDA) transferred the child to Haifa's Rambam Health Care Campus in critical condition, but doctors were forced to declare his death.