IDF gears up for 'day of rage'

Arabs in Judea, Samaria call for 'day of rage' in response to Pompeo's declaration on Israeli 'settlements', IDF preparing for Arab riots.

After US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, questioned the illegality of settlements, Arabs in Gaza, Judea and Samaria have declared a 'day of rage,' prompting the IDF to prepare for rioting in major Palestinian Authority population centers.

Deputy Fatah chief Mahmoud Aloul is planning the 'day of rage' demonstrations, with the support of PA chief Mahmoud Abbas.

To encourage participation in the riots, the PA has ordered that schools be closed early Tuesday, at 11:30. The heaviest rioting is expected around the Shechem (Nabulus) area and Hevron.