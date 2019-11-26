'Disregard for Iran's nuclear program cries out to the heavens'

Israel refrained from taking part in UN conference on nuclear-free zone in the Middle East because it was unilaterally biased against it.

Last week, the United Nations convened a conference aimed at establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and other types of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.

Israel refrained from taking part in the conference after, as it assessed, the participating countries ignored the reality in the Middle East and the threats posed to the region and the world at large. Countries such as Iran and Syria pointed an accusatory finger at Israel during the conference.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry expressed outrage over the conference, saying, "The countries completely disregard the mass slaughter in Syria and the nuclear program of Iran, which openly calls for the destruction of the State of Israel. This is not how one achieves stability and security in the Middle East. A change in the region must be based on mutual recognition of the right of all countries to exist and on compliance with international treaties, this of course alongside continued international supervision over the Iranian nuclear program."

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz added that "the disregard for the jolt the Middle East is going through and the threats posed by Iran to the region and the world cries out to the heavens. Iran is the key factor that undermines stability in the Middle East and maintains nuclear capabilities for military purposes. The entire world must unite in the fight against the Iranian nuclear program, and against the continued Iranian subversion and support of terrorism."