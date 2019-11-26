Likud MK: Sa'ar and Barkat, don't waste your time

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) on Monday spoke about the situation in the Likud in light of the demand to hold primaries.

"The battles that are happening now are just the beginning ahead of the mudslinging we will see later. It is legitimate to go to primaries, but I say to [Gideon] Sa’ar and [Nir] Barkat: Don’t waste your time [challenging Netanyahu]. Netanyahu will win,” Karhi told Radio Kol Barama in an interview.

He also discussed the law that he is promoting with the blessing of the Prime Minister and which concerns the next elections.

In a bid to break the ongoing stalemate, Karhi is preparing a bill which would modify Israel’s election laws, allowing voters to directly select the prime minister, if no candidate is able to form a government in the traditional way.

Leaders of the major parties would face off in a direct election, and the winner would not only receive the premiership, but also an additional 12 Knesset Members, to be allotted to members of the winner’s bloc, allowing the new premier to comfortably form a majority coalition.

"The Prime Minister has approved for me to promote the direct election law, which will add 12 seats to the winner. If Blue and White want to add more, so that it will also get them a majority without the Arabs - there is something to talk about,” said Karhi.

"The idea is that whoever wins will be able to rule without violating the people's trust," he explained.