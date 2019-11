Josh Hasten tries to understand what Netanyahu's indictment is really all about.

On this week’s Israel Uncensored, Josh Hasten analyzes the Attorney General’s decision to indict Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Listen to Josh’s Jedi mind trick (no spoilers here), to understand what this indictment is really all about.

Also on the show, Josh discusses the US administration and the State Department’s historic decision to publicly recognize that Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are not illegal under international law.