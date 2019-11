The US has made a brave decision regarding settlements. What will be its impact?

Eve Harow speaks with Arsen Ostrovsky and Dr. Avi Bell at the Jerusalem Post's Diplomatic Conference, on the major issues of last week involving the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the different attitudes of the US and Europe.

She touches on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's legal woes, Israel's election throes, and a host of other topics, such as the Philistines and pristine sand dunes. Yes, you're listening to Rejuvenation.