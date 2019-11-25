MK Gideon Sa'ar: 'Without change, government will move to Left'

MK Sa'ar attends Likud activist conference in Hod Hasharon, hints at need to prepare for day after Netanyahu.

MK Gideon Sa'ar attended the Likud activists' conference held in Hod Hasharon this evening and was applauded.

"The Likud is a national movement that has a cooperative way of preserving the Land of Israel, of protecting the national interests of the Jewish People in the State of Israel. This is bigger than any one of us," Sa'ar began his speech.

"The Likud is a family, and the family knows that even when difficult days go by, they go together. The party has brought out great leaders in the past and will also put out great leaders in the future," he added.

Some activists called out to him, "You don't betray family, Long live Bibi King of Israel."

Sa'ar continued his speech and addressed the political situation in light of the indictments against the Prime Minister. "I look forward with great concern that if we don't make the necessary change we will, with our own hands, pass the power to our political opponents from the Left."