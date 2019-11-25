Deri demands more ministries for Shas

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu demanding that he appoint additional ministers from the Shas party in the transitional government.

This is in light of reports that Netanyahu will be forced to hand over the ministries he currently holds due to the indictments against him.

"In recent days, media reports have been published about your intention to appoint more Likud ministers. The key mandates whose ministries you are giving away are creating a distortion for Shas, which is Likud's largest and most loyal partner," Deri wrote to Netanyahu.

He even gave examples. "Likud has 32 seats and has 16 ministers including the prime minister. They have a ministry for every two seats. The United Right has seven seats and they have received the senior security portfolio, the education portfolio as well as the transport portfolio, three very large offices. They have a ministry for every 2.3 seats. Shas has nine seats. It is the second-largest party in the coalition, and we have the interior ministry and the religious affairs ministry. The Periphery, Negev, and Galilee Development Office was awarded to the Shas party as compensation for the fact that in 2015 it was decided to dilute the Interior Ministry and transfer the interior planning director to the Ministry of Finance. That is, Shas has two middle offices, and just one ministry for every 4.5 MKs."

"Therefore, and in light of the fact that Shas has suffered from having low representation in the government relative to its size, I ask the Prime Minister to appoint Shas members as ministers of labor, welfare, and agriculture," Deri wrote.