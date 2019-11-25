Gantz: 'One Knesset Member drags entire country to elections'

Blue and White Chairman: 'If G-d forbid we go to elections, we do for 3 reasons that are 1 reason - bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.'

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz attacked the Prime Minister at the opening of his faction meeting, claiming that the Prime Minister was dragging the state to elections for his own benefit.

"In December 2018, Netanyahu decided to pre-empt the election for one reason: To reach the election before the Supreme Court recommendations on his case," Gantz said.

Gantz added, "In May 2019, he decided to drag us again to elections - to form a coalition that would allow him immunity. Now he's again seeking to take us to elections for one reason - his legal situation."

He said, "If G-d forbid an election takes place it will have been done for three reasons that are one reason - bribery, fraud, and breach of trust - or in one word - Netanyahu. 119 MKs don't want to go to elections. Only one MK is dragging an entire country into costly and unnecessary elections.

"Netanyahu said there was a government coup, but the truth is there's government paralysis. I appeal to Likud leaders and Knesset Members - were we elected to deal with security, education, and health or Netanyahu's personal situation?” Gantz wondered.

Gantz addressed the expected demonstration tomorrow, saying, "Tomorrow there will be a demonstration of support for Netanyahu with his participation. I emphasize that in democracy, freedom of demonstration and freedom of expression are fundamental principles and everyone's right to express their opinion. But I urge you, the protesters, both for Netanyahu and against him, respect law enforcement institutions, maintain a statist posture, and of course avoid violence of any kind."

Gantz later addressed Likud leaders: "Remember, you continue the path of eminent leaders like Begin and Shamir. Members of the movement whose leaders over the years always put the national interest before personal or party interest. We only have two-and-a-half weeks left. The time for leadership decisions to save unnecessary elections is here and now."