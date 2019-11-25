Lapid: A-G facing death threats because of Netanyahu

Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid accused Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu of endangering the ;lives of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and others in the legal establishment.

Addressing the weekly Blue and White faction meeting Monday, Lapid stated: "Avichai Mandelblit has personal security. The state prosecutor, Shai Nitzan has personal security. Taxation and economic crimes prosecutor, Liat Ben Ari has personal security. They are facing death threats. There’s no question what the reason is, it’s clear. Netanyahu is inciting against them. They need security because otherwise his people will hurt them. That’s where we’ve got to."



"Menachem Begin was once asked what the most important decision he ever took was and he said, “I prevented a civil war”. Netanyahu is trying to drag us there. He’s called on his people to go out to the streets for a violent revolt against the country. We won’t let that happen.



"Binyamin Netanyahu cannot continue to lead the country. Would you let your children be in a kindergarten if the teacher was a criminal suspect? Would you put your money in the bank where the manager is suspected of criminal activity?



"It’s not only the indictments. It’s what he’s doing to us, the attacks on the rule of law, on law enforcement officials. The attempt to divide us, to encourage us to attack our brothers and sisters. He lost the election. He has three serious indictments. He’s inciting to violence. In what country in the world could a person like that stay even in one day in office?



"We’re doing everything to prevent another election. To form a government led by Benny Gantz. Without tricks and without spin. We won’t offer our signatures to Gideon Sa’ar to form a government. And not to anyone else. Only Blue and White will form the next government. Netanyahu says that a Prime Minister can only be replaced at the ballot box. We did. We beat him. We’re the largest party in Israel. He’s just refusing to leave Balfour.



"If we get to elections, we will all have to be careful. To be careful of what he’s trying to do to us. To remember that the day after the elections we will all have to live here together. There won’t be a civil war."