Liberman: 'We won't grant Netanyahu immunity'

Yisrael Beyteinu head makes clear his party will not support granting PM immunity because it would 'damage public confidence in the system.'

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman opened his faction meeting today with reference to the Attorney General and government decision to indict Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"I hope that at the end of the process Netanyahu will be found innocent, clean as snow, but that can only be done in court."

Liberman believes another election is inevitable: "With regard to the political situation, as it seems today we are galloping open-eyed to another unnecessary election campaign.

"It's doubtful there'll be any chance of preventing further elections, so I urge President Reuven Rivlin and the Knesset Speaker to summon all party leaders and sit with them - until white smoke comes out," he added in reference to Vatican procedure for announcing a new pope has been chosen by the cardinals.

Liberman made it clear his party would not support granting immunity from prosecution to Netanyahu, "There was no appeal in this matter, but I think it appropriate to wait for the court.

"Any attempt to decide the issue elsewhere, including in the Knesset by immunity, will undermine public confidence in the system and open a gap between the general public and the political system," he explained.