Study: Living near busy streets increases cancer risk

UK study shows that living within 165 feet of a busy street increases risk of lung cancer 10%, hampers lung growth in children.

Living near a busy street or road can significantly increase the risk of developing lung cancer – and impede lung growth in children, a new study says.

Research by a team at King’s College London shows that people living within 165 feet (50 meters) of busy roads in London were 9.7% more likely to develop lung cancer than people who lived on less heavily traveled streets in the UK capital.

The primary cause of the elevated cancer risk factor for those living near high-traffic streets is said to be PM2.5, a small particle released into the air by fossil fuel-burning vehicles which can damage DNA in lung cells if inhaled.

The study also found that living close to busy streets or roads impeded lung growth in children.

By comparing children ages 11 to 15 who lived in busy streets, compared to quieter roads, researchers found that living close to heavily-used traffic arteries slows lung growth in children by 12.5%.