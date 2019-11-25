Russian court to hear Israeli-American woman's appeal next month

Naama Issachar, Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, to receive appeal hearing in December.

A Russian court of appeals will hold a hearing next month for an Israeli-American woman jailed on drug charges.

Naama Issachar, an Israeli-American tourist in Russia who was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison after she was caught with 9.5 grams of marijuana in her bag during a stop over, will receive a court hearing for her appeal request on December 12th, local attorneys representing Issachar say.

The Israeli government and Issachar’s family have called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon Issachar, calling her punishment disproportionate to the crime.

The Russian government has said it will consider the request for a pardon.