Hazorim.com - Black Friday Sale – 40% Off all Silver Menorahs!

HUMBLE ORIGINS

The story of Hazorfim is a remarkable and yet familiar tale: A young immigrant, persecuted in his country of origin, set out to build a new life in a new land. This was the story of Yosef Merdinger, who in 1949, arrived in Israel with little more than his toolbox and the shirt on his back. Inspired by the spirit of silver and his respect for the heritage and tradition of the silversmiths, Yosef's bold vision was to preserve the art of hand-crafting pure silver pieces and Judaica.

FRIENDS REUNITED

In 1952, Hazorfim was born. Yosef, an already accomplished Silversmith, teamed up with two childhood friends Wilhelm Kerner and Michael Steinmetz. During these early days, the kitchen in one of their family homes doubled as a workshop, where the three friends perfected their skills recreating classic European designs of beauty and elegance.

When the company had grown sufficiently, Hazorfim moved their creative center to a small facility in Tel-Aviv. Here the partners gathered an elite group of silver artisans selected for their creativity, skill, expertise, and uncompromising standards.

NEXT GENERATION

Yosef's son Yakov was given the freedom and encouragement to explore his fatherworkshop and aged just eight he started working at Hazorfim during school vacations. Even at this young age it was apparent that Yakov shared both his fathertalent and his love for the art of hand-crafting silver. By the age of thirteen Yakov was independently designing and bringing to life pieces which are now considered classic examples of the Hazorfim brand.

HAZORFIM TODAY

From its humble origins Hazorfim has designed and created unique, pure silver artworks, growing in reputation to become both the largest silver plant in the world and the standard bearer for silversmiths around the globe. Now as always, Hazorfim combines traditional techniques with innovation to fashion beautiful, hand-crafted Judaica silver pieces which bring style, beauty and tradition to any home. Hazorfim’s master craftsmen imagine and create flawless pieces of ceremonial Jewish art crafted from pure silver, each item preserving the ancient spirit and the art of silver for all generations to come.