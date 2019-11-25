'Public Sabbath desecration is a gross act of defiance'

Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) sharply criticized the public Sabbath desecration in various cities in Israel.

"This trend of Sabbath desecration in different cities is a gross act of defiance used by unashamed politicians who do not hesitate to harm the State's Jewish character," he said.

"It's clear that we will not allow this serious trend to expand, because this is a systematic change to everything that has been preserved in the Jewish character throughout the years."

On Twitter, Blue and White's MK Yair Lapid shot back, "No one appointed you, sir, to determine what the Jewish character of the State of Israel is."

Last week, public transportation ran on Shabbat (the Sabbath) in Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Kiryat Ono and Ramat Hasharon. Additional cities are expected to join the initiative soon.