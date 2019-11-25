Winds, rain, and thunderstorms expected

Winter weather may be here to stay this time.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures and drop in humidity. Monday night will be partly cloudy, and harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly, becoming seasonal average. Harsh winds will blow in southern Israel, and there may be haze. Tuesday afternoon will see local rainfall and a few thunderstorms. Southern and eastern streams may flood.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will drop significantly. In northern Israel, there may be local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms. Beginning in the afternoon hours, the rain will gradually spread to other areas of Israel. There is a chance of flooding in the southern and eastern streams.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop slightly to below seasonal average. During the morning hours, there may be light local rains in northern and central Israel.