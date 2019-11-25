70-year-old man falls to his death in Haifa

Man loses balance while on roof of building in Haifa, falls three stories to his death.

A 70-year-old man was killed Monday morning after he fell from the third floor of a building on Yalag Street in the northern coastal city of Haifa.

United Hatzalah volunteer Shloimi Feder who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "According to neighbors in the building the man lost his balance while on the roof of the building and fell."

"As a result, he was found without signs of life. Unfortunately, there was nothing for us to do in the field to help him. Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced his death."