Health Ministry recommends: Videotape all medical operations

For the first time, a special investigative committee from Israel's Health Ministry has suggested constant monitoring and the collection of evidence during and after operations in Israel's hospitals, Israel Hayom reported.

Both successful and failed operations, as well as complications and mortality, would be monitored in all hospitals across Israel.

In addition, the committee called for the regulation of video cameras in operating rooms. Until now, the Health Ministry did not regularly collect evidence for mortality and morbidity following operations, and the information did not exist.

The committee also investigated a complaint submitted by Giyora Island, 67, regarding the medical care he received after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. This complaint was reported on by Channel 13 in January.

According to the committee's report, the complaints were filed regarding medical care received between the years 2010-2016 from approximately 20 senior doctors in Assuta Hospital in Tel Aviv, Herzliya's Medical Center, Tel Hashomer's Sheba Medical Center, and Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. The committee heard testimony from both Island and the doctors, and the findings were recently transferred to Dr. Boaz Lev, who handles public complaints.

The committee rejected a significant number of Island's main complaints regarding the doctors who treated him and operated on him, including the complaints regarding the treatment and operation provided by Professor Jack Baniel, who heads the oncology center in Petah Tikva's Beilinson Hospital and who operated on Island in Tel Aviv's Assuta Hospital in September 2016.