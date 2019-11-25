Entire family hospitalized after contracting the flu

Family of three placed in separate hospitals after contracting influenza.

A family from central Israel was hospitalized after contracting influenza, Yediot Aharonot reported.

The mother, father, and 5-year-old daughter are being treated by three separate hospitals: The girl, who contracted the illness first, is in serious condition and hospitalized in the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer Hospital, while her mother is at Tel Hashomer itself. The father is hospitalized in Hadera's Hillel Yaffe Medical Center.

All three contracted the same strain of influenza - a strain included in this year's flu shot.

The girl was not vaccinated against flu, and she had medical conditions which can cause complications if she contracts the virus. Her mother did receive the vaccination, but only after she had already contracted the illness.

Dr. Galia Barkai, who heads the Department of Infectious Diseases at Sheba's children's hospital, said: "The girl suffers from a neurological medical condition and she is under observation. She was brought by her parents and diagnosed with influenza. Her condition worsened due to the flu, and she contracted a blood infection. Currently, she is hospitalized in serious condition."

"The parents, who suffer no medical conditions, are also hospitalized. Influenza can be a serious illness, so it is important to receive the vaccination."

The Health Ministry has noted that an unusually low number of Israelis have received the flu vaccine this year.